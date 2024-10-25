Ceramic Tiles Market Trends, Growth, & Share-2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The Global Ceramic Tiles size was valued at USD 379.83 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 692.44 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecast period, 2023–2031.

Ceramic tiles are created from clay and other natural materials such as sand, quartz, and water. They are mainly found in homes, restaurants, offices, and retail establishments. Ceramic tiles are often used on the walls and floors of bathrooms and kitchens. They are easy to install, clean, maintain, and inexpensive. Ceramic tiles can also be used on indoor and external walls. They can be used on internal walls to create patterns or modify the space color and on external walls to generate a cooling effect because they do not absorb heat, which is especially useful during summer. Although ceramic tiles are robust and can withstand high temperatures and corrosive chemicals, they are brittle and weak under tension and shearing. Applications include floor tiles, pipes, bricks, cookware, tableware, sanitary ware, ceramic items, kiln linings, knife blades, disc brakes in automobiles, watch cases, biomedical implants, gas and fire radiators, and so on. Manufacturers of ceramics are increasing the usage of hydrophilic kaolin.

Market Dynamics

The increasing Populace and Urbanization is a Drivers for the Ceramic Tile Market.

The growing population drives the ceramic tile industry growth. Also, rural-to-urban migration has boosted global growth. According to the UN Population Division, the global population will reach 9.5 billion by 2050, with metropolitan areas accounting for 66.4%. A shift in comfort standards will require more cleaning and disinfecting. APAC has made great progress in the ceramic tile market, dominated by India and China. By 2050, Asian cities will have 52.3% of the world's metropolitan population, producing the greatest workforce ever.

In APAC, rural-to-urban migration has boosted urban population growth. According to the UN Population Division, APAC's population will reach 5.1 billion by 2050, with 68% living in urban areas. The APAC metropolitan population and global population growth may add 2.5 billion people to urban areas by 2050, with 90% of this increase in Asia and Africa. This transformation will boost housing and business infrastructure demand in metropolitan areas to meet population growth.

Growth of the Coordinated Retail Area Provides Lucrative Opportunity for the Market.

Coordinated merchants improve the supply of ceramic tiles, improving the sector's growth potential. As the global retail business expands, many hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialized businesses open. Large coordinated retail stores carry more sorts and brands of ceramic tiles under one roof to provide clients with more options due to increasingly hectic lifestyles and work schedules. Interior design stores sell ceramic tiles. With growing brand awareness, coordinated shops selling branded ceramics and home furnishings are more important. Coordinated retailing lets shoppers evaluate brands, prices, quality, and design before buying. The coordinated retailing area will impact the ceramic tile market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The Global Ceramic Tiles Market has been segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the market, accounting for over 46% of total revenue. High product demand from residential and non-residential building categories in Asia-developing Pacific nations such as India and China is expected to drive market growth.

The necessity to upgrade existing infrastructure in North America is expected to drive greater demand for the product in residential and business replacement applications. The commercial building industry, which includes offices, hotels, and other lodging spaces, is expected to show sustained growth in 2020, stimulating future product demand in the region.

Latin America is predicted to grow robustly between 2023 and 2031. Raw material availability in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil will likely fuel regional market expansion. Furthermore, prominent tile manufacturers are concentrating on the metro and tier 2 utilities in South and Central America.

Key Highlights



The global market for Ceramic Tiles is categorized by Product, Application, End-use and Regions.

Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Porcelain and Glazed Ceramic.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into wall tiles, floor tiles, and others.

Based on End-use, the market is segmented into Residential and commercial. The market has been segmented based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive Players

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A.Mohawk Industries, Inc.Crossville Inc.RAK CeramicsCeramica SaloniFlorida TilePorcelanosa GroupKajaria CeramicsGruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpAChina Ceramics Co. LtdGuangdong Monalisa Industry Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

In March 2022, RAK Ceramics , one of the world's largest producers of ceramic products, acquired the entirety of Germany's Kludi Group to expand its worldwide activities.

In June 2022 , Mohawk Industries , Inc. announced the acquisition of Grupo Industrial Saltillo's (GIS) Vitromex ceramic tile business for roughly USD 293 million in cash.

In April 2021, M S International Inc (MSI), the largest provider of flooring, wall tiles, countertops, and hardscaping goods in North America, announced the addition of over 100 Q Premium Natural Quartz products to its already extensive and ever-expanding collection. The introduction featured five of the most recent, on-trend marble-look quartz shades, including lighter and darker tones to complement any design. In February 2021, Pamesa Ceramica collaborated with Spanish fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada to launch the 'Agatha 21' ceramic tile collection. Agatha 21 is characterized by its vivid powder colors, confetti effects, mathematical designs, and glossy sheen.

Segmentation

By ProductGlazedPorcelainOthersBy ApplicationWallFloorBy End-UseResidentialCommercial