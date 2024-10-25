Meret Gaugler, Phd, Joins Page Therapeutics As Independent Member Of The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Page Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on tackling metastatic cancer spread at its root, is pleased to announce the appointment of

Meret Gaugler, PhD, as independent member of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Gaugler comes with both a scientific background and nearly a decade and a half of experience as an investor both in public and private Life Sciences companies. She is currently acting as a Partner-at-Large in Growth Investments for Novo Holdings, a senior advisor on Life Sciences strategy for Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan as well as serving as an independent advisor and board member.



"Meret will bring us invaluable strategic insights as we are moving from an early-stage discovery company to a structured biotech, preparing our drug candidate for clinical trials" commented Nicola Aceto, Professor of Molecular Oncology at ETH Zurich and Page's scientific founder. "Our innovative approach targeting the dissociation of circulating tumour cell clusters to inhibit their potential to form metastases needs a strict development process as well as long term vision and lateral thinking. Meret is a perfect addition to the Board as she brings both these sets of skills"

On the Board of Page, Dr. Gaugler joins Prof. Nicola Aceto, scientific founder, Prof. Christoph Rochlitz, MD, co-founder and CMO, as well as Daniele Scarinci, President and CEO and Ciro Spedaliere, the last two representing the financial investors XGEN Venture and Claris Ventures, who have supported the current Seed round of financing.

"Page's approach to fighting cancer is extremely insightful and entirely novel" said Dr. Meret Gaugler. "The science behind it and the preclinical evidence shown so far are impressive. Unusual for a company at this stage of development, it has already a clinical proof of concept generated by Prof. Aceto with an existing drug that has a similar mode of action as the company's new molecules. If their approach continues to yield the benefits we are hoping for, we might be setting a new bar in cancer treatment. I am truly looking forward to contributing to the next phases of Page's development."

Page Therapeutics ag (" Page ") is a Swiss preclinical-stage biotech company spun out of the ETHZ and founded on the groundbreaking science of Prof. Nicola Aceto. Page targets the vulnerabilities of tumour cells circulating in the bloodstream and is developing novel therapies that can disrupt their clusters, inhibiting their ability to form metastases.

