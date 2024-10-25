Ex-Chief Of Staff: Trump Is An Extremist Who Praised Hitler

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) John Kelly, former Chief of Staff to Donald Trump, has made striking allegations about the former president's leadership style, suggesting that he favors“dictatorial governance” and has praised certain actions of Adolf Hitler.

Kelly asserts that has a profound misunderstanding of the and the rule of law.

With less than two weeks until the November 5 election, Kelly referred to Trump as a potential fascist, warning that if Trump returns to the White House, he would govern as a tyrant. This stark assessment highlights Kelly's concerns about the implications of Trump's leadership.

In a recent interview, Kelly recounted a disturbing remark from Trump, who allegedly stated that“Adolf Hitler did good things.” This comment has raised alarm among many political commentators and citizens alike, provoking a swift denial from Trump's campaign team.

Kelly elaborated further, stating,“Trump certainly prefers a dictatorial style of governance. He is undoubtedly situated on the far-right and is clearly an authoritarian who admires dictators.” His statements frame Trump as fitting the very definition of a fascist.

Kelly, a retired Marine general who served as Trump's Chief of Staff from 2017 to 2019, has seen his relationship with Trump sour since leaving the administration. Both men have openly criticized one another, signaling a deep rift in their once-close association.

In response to Kelly's claims, Steven Chung, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign, dismissed the remarks as baseless stories that undermine Kelly's credibility. This response illustrates the ongoing tension between Trump's camp and former allies who have turned critics.

Kamala Harris, the Vice President and Democratic nominee, voiced her concern over Kelly's revelations, describing them as extremely troubling. She emphasized the danger of Trump's admiration for figures like Hitler, linking it to a broader threat against American democracy.

The accusations made by John Kelly about Donald Trump's leadership pose significant questions about the future of American democracy. As the election approaches, these discussions will likely shape the political landscape, highlighting the contrasting visions for the nation's governance and values.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram