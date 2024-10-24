KOICA Alumni Association Of Jordan Holds Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- One hundred participants from the KOICA Fellowship Program from various ministries and entities attended the Korea International Cooperation Agency's (KOICA) annual for the Jordanian KOICA Alumni Association on Thursday.In order to create human cadres, Lina Annab, of and Antiquities, emphasized the significance of expanding collaboration with South Korea in a number of areas, including the sharing of knowledge, skills, and experiences.In the presence of Fadi Balawi, the Ministry's secretary-general, Annab commended the recent training sessions conducted in collaboration with Korea, emphasizing the necessity of continuing these initiatives, concentrating on their sustainability, and establishing additional avenues for collaboration between the two nations.Jordan has become a shining point in the region because of its security, safety, and stability despite the circumstances surrounding the Kingdom, Minister Annab said, citing His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership and wisdom. She also pointed to His Majesty's role in improving Jordan's standing on the international map."The Kingdom has many competitive and unique advantages that can be invested in cooperation with Korea," Annab said, expressing pleasure in Jordanian cadres, their acquired experience, and their high competences.She expressed her delight in the current partnership with Korea, highlighting the value of these initiatives in boosting Jordan's tourism industry and increasing the Kingdom's competitiveness through experience sharing with friendly nations.The Korean government's commitment to aiding Jordan's social and economic development was reaffirmed by Korean Ambassador Kim Pil-woo, who also expressed the hope that the initiatives and experiences discussed during the meeting would encourage more collaboration and strengthen the Kingdom's long-term partnership with the Republic of Korea.In front of Kim So Young, the director of the KOICA office in Jordan, he noted that the two countries' relationship was based on respect for one another and that the knowledge and experiences shared will help develop leaders who could effect change.