Justice Sanjiv Khanna Is New CJI

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Is New CJI


10/24/2024 9:06:45 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Thursday appointed the 51st Chief Justice of India.

He will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D Y Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.

Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024,” Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X.

Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna?

Justice Khanna enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He practised at the district courts at the Tis Hazari complex and later at the High Court of Delhi and tribunals.

He also served as the Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department and became the Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi in 2004.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and as a permanent judge in 2006.

During his tenure, he also contributed to the Delhi Judicial Academy, Delhi International Arbitration Centre and District Court Mediation Centres.

On January 18, 2019, he was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court, even before becoming a Chief Justice of any High Court.

He is presently the Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority, and a member of the Governing Counsel of the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal.

In the Supreme Court, Justice Khanna has made landmark contributions. Notably, he granted interim bail to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, allowing him to campaign during the Lok Sabha elections, underscoring the significance of democratic participation.

In another critical ruling involving Delhi's former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, he emphasised that delays in cases could be a valid ground for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Justice Khanna currently presides over a bench reviewing various PMLA provisions, an indication of his ongoing influence on matters of significant public interest.

Kashmir Observer

