Diwali 2024: Why Do Bengalis Worship Goddess Kali On Deepawali

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diwali 2024: Incredible India, the Centre's website, describes the Kali Puja festivities in West Bengal as a“unique and spiritually enriching experience” and a cultural journey with“profound significance, mesmerising rituals and enthusiastic celebrations”.

The festival begins on the new moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Ashwayuja or Kartika, which typically falls in October or November.

This year, Kali Puja is coinciding with Diwali on October 31. So why do Bengalis celebrate it?

'Legends and Traditions'

According to the website, the roots of Kali Puja lie a tale as old as time --- the triumph of good over evil.

As the mythology goes:“Demons Shambhu and Nishambhu wreaked havoc in the world, even defeating the gods in their wake. Desperate for salvation, the gods sought the aid of goddess Durga, who, in a divine act, created Kali to annihilate the menacing demons. In a fierce battle, Kali emerged victorious, vanquishing the evil forces and restoring harmony to the world.”

Thus, goddess Kali was born from the brow of goddess Durga and the avatar became known as Kal Bhoi Nashini or“destroyer of evil”.

A blend of devotion and festivity, the rituals and customs that define Kali Puja include prayers, tantra puja, offerings, meditation, decorations and immersion of the idol.

Community grounds are transformed into colourful canvases adorned with Kali idols, podiums, and intricate flower decorations. The worship includes tantric rites and mantras, and offerings of red hibiscus flowers, sweets, rice, lentils, fish, and meat to the goddess Kali.

After prayers, worshippers receive Prasad, a sacred offering that typically includes Khichdi, Labra, and various vegetables. The website shared that believers also engage in meditation overnight to deepen their connection with the divine.

Celebrations culminate with the immersion of Kali idols in rivers or other water bodies, symbolising the goddess's return to her divine abode.

Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, comes alive during the festival. The festivities are grand, with dramatic re-enactments, serene prayer sessions, performances, rituals, and processions.