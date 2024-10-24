Russians Strike Nova Poshta Branch In Donetsk Region, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled a Nova Poshta (post office) branch in the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, resulting in two deaths and one injury.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on , according to Ukrinform.

"Once again, the Russians deliberately targeted a civilian facility – the Nova Poshta branch, also damaging administrative buildings," said Filashkin.

At the site of the attack, a search and rescue operation is ongoing, with firefighters from the State Emergency Service working to extinguish the blaze.

Also, the regional chief urged civilians to evacuate from Donetsk region to safer regions.

Under the supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched into the deaths of two men as a result of the Russian strike on the post office in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district.

According to preliminary reports, on October 24, 2024, at approximately 16:30, the Russian forces shelled the village. The target was a civilian infrastructure facility – a local post office.

The attack killed a 19-year-old Nova Poshta employee and a 21-year-old man, while a 37-year-old man sustained injuries from an explosive device and was hospitalized.

The type of weapon used by the Russian forces and the total number of casualties are still being determined.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that three civilians were killed in Pokrovsk community, Donetsk region, due to Russian shelling.