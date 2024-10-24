عربي


Turkiye Strikes Terror Targets In Iraq And Syria

10/24/2024 7:12:51 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

The Ministry of National Defense announced that an air operation was carried out against the terrorist organization PKK targets in Syria and Iraq. In the operation, 32 PKK/KCK targets were destroyed.

In the terrorist attack on the Turkish Aircraft Industries Corporation (TUSAŞ) Facility in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara, 5 of our citizens were martyred and 22 people were injured.

Making a statement after the treacherous attack, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said , "We give these PKK scoundrels the punishment they deserve every time, they do not come to their senses. I repeat what I always say, we will not let go of them until the last terrorist is eliminated."

Simultaneous bombardment against PKK

urkish Armed Forces began hitting terrorist organization PKK targets in Iraq and Syria.

The Ministry of National Defense announced that 32 PKK/KCK targets were destroyed.

The statement said, "Air operations were carried out against terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria, and 32 targets were successfully destroyed. Our air operations continue with determination ."

