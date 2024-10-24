Turkiye Strikes Terror Targets In Iraq And Syria
10/24/2024 7:12:51 PM
The Ministry of National Defense announced that an air operation
was carried out against the terrorist organization PKK targets in
Syria and Iraq. In the operation, 32 PKK/KCK targets were
destroyed.
In the terrorist attack on the Turkish Aircraft Industries
Corporation (TUSAŞ) Facility in the Kahramankazan district of
Ankara, 5 of our citizens were martyred and 22 people were
injured.
Making a statement after the treacherous attack, National
Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said , "We give these PKK scoundrels
the punishment they deserve every time, they do not come to their
senses. I repeat what I always say, we will not let go of them
until the last terrorist is eliminated."
Simultaneous bombardment against PKK
urkish Armed Forces began hitting terrorist organization PKK
targets in Iraq and Syria.
The Ministry of National Defense announced that 32 PKK/KCK
targets were destroyed.
The statement said, "Air operations were carried out against
terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria, and 32 targets were
successfully destroyed. Our air operations continue with
determination ."
