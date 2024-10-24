عربي


North Korea Builds Structures On Undermined Roads To South Korea

10/24/2024 7:12:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea is building unidentified structures on the eastern inter-Korean Donghae Road, Azernews reports.

According to him, employees of the South Korean border surveillance service noticed that the Server had recently installed structures on the road to Donghae. It is assumed that these structures may serve as a framework for concrete border barriers.

The source said that signs of the construction of similar structures by the Northerners on the Gyeonggi road have not yet been found.

Last week, the DPRK blew up sections of roads leading to South Korea from its side. On October 9, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army announced that it would close roads and railways with the Republic of Korea and "turn the southern border into a fortress."

AzerNews

