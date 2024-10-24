North Korea Builds Structures On Undermined Roads To South Korea
Date
10/24/2024 7:12:50 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
North Korea is building unidentified structures on the eastern
inter-Korean Donghae Road, Azernews reports.
According to him, employees of the South Korean border
surveillance service noticed that the Server had recently installed
structures on the road to Donghae. It is assumed that these
structures may serve as a framework for concrete border
barriers.
The source said that signs of the construction of similar
structures by the Northerners on the Gyeonggi road have not yet
been found.
Last week, the DPRK blew up sections of roads leading to South
Korea from its side. On October 9, the General Staff of the Korean
People's Army announced that it would close roads and railways with
the Republic of Korea and "turn the southern border into a
fortress."
MENAFN24102024000195011045ID1108817021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.