Centre To Support NC Govt Except On Article 370: Reddy

He however said BJP led government will not support any move to take J&K back into the era of unrest and mayhem.

Union Minister said this during his meeting with a

delegation of persons from Jammu & Kashmir who called on him here on Thursday.

J&K media persons are currently on a five day familiarisation tour of Telangana.

G Kishan Reddy, who was incharge of BJP election campaign in J&K said he was satisfied with the recent election results which saw saffron party getting biggest vote share and largest number of seats since independence in J&K.

Minister assured the pace of development will continue in J&K as development agenda remains BJP governments core agenda.

Reddy however said BJP has been from its inception votary of abrogation of Art 370 will never allow its restoration.

“We are committed to help local government to maintain atmosphere of peace and tranquility and keep up the pace of development for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, he said adding BJP government will not allow any such move that will revive terrorism and derail pace of development in J&K.

He said if NC government decides to bring a resolution for restoration of Art 370 in J&K Assembly BJP will oppose that.

On Durbar Move he said if NC government decides to revoke LG administrations order BJP will take a favourable view in the interest of people of Jammu.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now