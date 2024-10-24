Matter Of Serious Concern: J&K CM

In a post on X, he wrote,“Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries. This recent spate of in Kashmir

is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that the injured make a complete & swift recovery.”

Earlier, CM Omar Abdullah expressed the need for the security forces and police to remain alert after the recent terrorist attack in Ganderbal which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including a doctor and migrant labourers.“Now the administration, especially the police and security forces, will have to maintain their alert level even more and ensure that such attacks do not take place,” said the J&K CM.



Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the terrorist attack and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers.

“Shocked & deeply saddened by the militant attack on an army convoy in Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. Condemn it unequivocally & pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers,” Mufti said in a post on X. Earlier today, terrorists shot at and injured a labourer in Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district. The injured labourer has been identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Security personnel reached the area after receiving information about the incident. On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.



