France To Give 100 Mn Euros To Lebanon Aid: Macron

Paris: France will give aid worth 100 million euros to Lebanon, President Emmanuel said on Thursday at an international on the country. "France will contribute 100 million euros" towards a 500-million-euro ($540-million) target for aid to displaced people, Macron said, adding: "The war must end as soon as possible."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.