عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
France To Give 100 Mn Euros To Lebanon Aid: Macron

France To Give 100 Mn Euros To Lebanon Aid: Macron


10/24/2024 2:57:56 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: France will give aid worth 100 million euros to Lebanon, President Emmanuel macron said on Thursday at an international conference on the country.
"France will contribute 100 million euros" towards a 500-million-euro ($540-million) target for aid to displaced people, Macron said, adding: "The war must end as soon as possible."

MENAFN24102024000063011010ID1108816770


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search