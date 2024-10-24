France To Give 100 Mn Euros To Lebanon Aid: Macron
10/24/2024 2:57:56 PM
AFP
Paris: France will give aid worth 100 million euros to Lebanon, President Emmanuel macron said on Thursday at an international conference on the country.
"France will contribute 100 million euros" towards a 500-million-euro ($540-million) target for aid to displaced people, Macron said, adding: "The war must end as soon as possible."
