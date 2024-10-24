Autel And Revv To Provide ADAS Solution For Mechanical Repair Sector

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pairing Revv with the IA900, our users can identify and efficiently complete every needed repair- Autel CEO Chloe Hung.

The partnership aims to address the growing need and opportunity to empower mechanical repairers with the information, technology, and equipment to calibrate the ADAS components affected by everyday mechanical vehicle repairs and services.

This collaboration will empower automotive mechanical repair shops nationwide by integrating Revv's powerful ADAS research with the Autel MaxiSYS IA900 wheel alignment and ADAS calibration solution. Shop owners will be able to provide more comprehensive repairs and service to the increasing number of vehicles entering their shops with these safety and convenience systems.

"Autel has a history of discovering revenue opportunities for its users and providing them with solutions to capitalize on them. ADAS identification and calibrations are essential to the mechanical repair and service space to ensure the safe repair of customer vehicles. We reviewed several ADAS research platforms. Revv's powerful systems identification software and AI-driven diagnostic and repair workflow perfectly fit our vision for a robust mechanical ADAS solution. By pairing Revv with the IA900, our users can identify and efficiently complete every needed service to ensure the safest repair," said Autel CEO Chloe Hung.

"We are thrilled to partner with Autel, a true leader in automotive diagnostics," said Adi Bathla, CEO at Revv. "Our collaboration enhances the ability of automotive repair shops to accurately and efficiently identify and perform ADAS calibrations, ultimately ensuring safer vehicles on the road."

New Revenue Opportunities for Repair Shops: Integrating Revv's ADAS research platform with the Autel IA900 all-in-one diagnostic, alignment, and ADAS calibration system allows repair shops to drive revenue while enhancing consumer safety. By streamlining ADAS calibration, shops can now offer comprehensive ADAS diagnostic services within standard repair packages, adding value for customers and boosting revenue.



Enhanced Accuracy and Speed : Automated ADAS research powered by Revv's platform will now sync directly with Autel's industry-leading vehicle and ADAS software coverage, guided alignment, and ADAS calibration instructions, ensuring real-time access to critical calibration data that is sure to reduce service time and missteps drastically.



Increased Safety for Mechanical Repair businesses : As the automotive industry focuses on ensuring vehicle safety, this collaboration equips shops with the tools and information they need to perform safe and reliable ADAS calibrations on every repair.

Future-Proofing Shops : With the pace of ADAS evolution, shops using the integrated Revv and Autel solution will be better positioned to keep up with new vehicle technologies, making them more competitive in a changing landscape.

About Revv

Revv automates ADAS research, making it easy for automotive repair shops to identify and perform calibrations, ensuring vehicle safety post-accident or repair. Revv's platform integrates seamlessly with major estimating systems and calibration tools, enabling repair centers to stay ahead in the evolving ADAS landscape. For more information, visit

About Autel

Autel is a global company that manufactures high-quality, innovative, and value-rich automotive diagnostic tools, equipment, and accessories. With 20 years of experience, Autel has become a trusted brand among technicians worldwide and continues to grow and expand to meet the demands of the ever-evolving automotive industry. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Allison Whitney

[email protected]

SOURCE Autel U.S.

