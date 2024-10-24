عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Weak Pmis Failed To Dampen GBPUSD


10/24/2024 2:14:58 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

The dollar appears to be tired of rising. This explains why the GBPUSD has risen 0.5% since the start of the day to 1.2980, even though UK PMIs for October failed to meet expectations of maintaining previous levels.

The manufacturing PMI index fell from 51.5 to 50.3-the lowest since April-against expectations for a continuation. The Service PMI fell to 51.8, the lowest level in eleven months, down from 52.4 in September. The services sector actively pulled the composite index to 51.7 from 52.6 in the previous month.

However, it is worth noting that all the indices remain in growth territory, whereas Europe's manufacturing sector has been signalling contraction for many months.

A separate report from the CBI noted a slight slowdown in the decline of industrial orders, as the corresponding index rose from -35 to -27.

Meanwhile, the British Pound rose for most of the day, coming under pressure immediately after the release of the PMI figures. The GBPUSD has recovered most of Wednesday's losses and is now back at 1.2980. If this rebound develops into a full-blown correction of the previous decline, the pound could bounce to 1.3030 (76.4% of the decline and pivot area in September) or even rise to 1.31 (61.8% of the decline).

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2019/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

However, the fundamental news is still on the side of the GBPUSD sellers, suggesting selling on the growth rather than buying on the dip.

The FxPro
Analyst Team

MENAFN24102024000156011031ID1108816491


FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search