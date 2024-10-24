Weak Pmis Failed To Dampen GBPUSD

The dollar appears to be tired of rising. This explains why the GBPUSD has risen 0.5% since the start of the day to 1.2980, even though UK PMIs for October failed to meet expectations of maintaining previous levels.

The PMI fell from 51.5 to 50.3-the lowest since April-against expectations for a continuation. The Service PMI fell to 51.8, the lowest level in eleven months, down from 52.4 in September. The services sector actively pulled the composite index to 51.7 from 52.6 in the previous month.

However, it is worth noting that all the indices remain in growth territory, whereas Europe's manufacturing sector has been signalling contraction for many months.