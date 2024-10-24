Weak Pmis Failed To Dampen GBPUSD
10/24/2024 2:14:58 PM
The dollar appears to be tired of rising. This explains why the GBPUSD has risen 0.5% since the start of the day to 1.2980, even though UK PMIs for October failed to meet expectations of maintaining previous levels.
