Gebrüder LIMMERT Chooses Migration To Cloud-Based Intershop Commerce Platform

Gebrüder LIMMERT chooses migration to cloud-based Intershop Commerce

A significant step in digital transformation

Transition from on-premise to cloud solution Project implementation by Intershop partner 4FriendsOnly Jena (DE) / Salzburg (AT), October 24, 2024 – Gebrüder LIMMERT AG, one of the leading private electrical wholesalers in Austria, has taken a significant step in its digital transformation journey. The long-standing Intershop customer is migrating to the cloud-based Intershop Commerce Platform. The project is being implemented by Intershop's partner 4FriendsOnly Internet Technologies AG (4fo). As Intershop's new product world is based on cloud services, LIMMERT has strategically decided to replace its existing on-premises solution with a future-oriented cloud platform. The migration is intended to further strengthen competitiveness and promote growth in online sales. The goal is to utilize a modern and powerful e-commerce platform that enhances efficiency and maximizes customer satisfaction. Alexander Stabauer, Project Manager at Gebrüder LIMMERT AG, stated:“The decision to migrate to the cloud-based Intershop Commerce Platform was of strategic importance for us. We are firmly convinced that this state-of-the-art platform will help us significantly increase our online sales and continue to offer our customers first-class, innovative solutions.” Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop, comments:“We are very happy that Gebrüder LIMMERT has once again placed their trust in us and is moving to the cloud together with our valued partner 4FriendsOnly. This migration opens up fantastic opportunities for LIMMERT to further optimize their online strategy and strengthen their leading competitive position.”

About Gebrüder LIMMERT AG Founded in 1924 as Gebrüder LIMMERT OHG in Salzburg, the company has evolved over the years into Gebrüder LIMMERT AG. Today, it is one of Austria's largest private electrical wholesalers. With 160 employees, LIMMERT achieves an annual turnover of approximately 90 million euros. The company stocks over 20,000 products on 12,700 m2, all of which are readily available. More than 1.8 million electrical and electronic products can be ordered from their online shop. Learn more at: .

About 4FriendsOnly The 4FriendsOnly Internet Technologies AG (short: 4FO AG) was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Fraunhofer IDMT. With a team of experts with more than 20 years of experienmce and passion for digitalization, the company offers innovative solutions in B2B and B2C e-commerce. As a full-service provider for internet, sales, and distribution systems, 4FO AG collaborates with recognized partners to realize the optimization and modernization of internal processes in multishop systems. Creating an outstanding customer experience for your customers by addressing them in a targeted and clear manner is 4FO's top priority. As digital experts, they develop an individually tailored digital strategy for your customers. Starting with this strategy up to the choice of system, 4FO realizes your online store and continues to take care of the hosting and support. Learn more at: .

About Intershop Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world's leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With 30 years experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships. Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at .

