FM Urges Immediate International Action To Support Lebanon

Paris, Oct. 24 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Ayman Safadi urged the international community to take immediate action to assist Lebanon in addressing the needs of over 1.2 million people displaced by Israeli aggression since the start of the current offensive on September 23.In his speech at the International in Support of Lebanon and its Sovereignty, which was inaugurated by French President Emmanuel on Thursday, Safadi highlighted the immense burden Lebanon faces in accommodating the displaced, calling for urgent international assistance.The burden of meeting the needs of the displaced exceeds Lebanon's capacity, making immediate international support essential, Safadi stated, addressing foreign ministers and representatives from 76 countries and international organizations at the conference, organized by France.Safadi stressed that "the displaced should not suffer further indignity after enduring the trauma of fleeing their homes." While humanitarian aid is critical, he underscored the need to focus on addressing the root cause of the crisis, saying, "The aggression on Lebanon must end immediately. It is an illegitimate, barbaric, and unjustifiable assault."He also called for global recognition of what he described as the "brutal, expansionist, and racist" policies of the Israeli government, stating that Israel must be held accountable for killing and starving civilians, destroying lives, setting fire to children, and driving the region toward war.Safadi condemned Israel's actions as "war crimes" in Gaza and Lebanon, saying that the immunity provided by the international community has emboldened Israel's violations of international law. "Israel's war crimes and ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza over the past weeks are a disgrace to all of humanity," he added.Safadi stressed that the Israeli escalation is proof that there is no partner in peace in Israel. "Israel has been killing the prospects for peace long before October 7," Safadi remarked, citing its expansion of settlements, land confiscation, and violations at Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. "Demonizing the Palestinian people, inciting against them, and enabling settler terrorism, confirms that the Israeli government is depriving all peoples in the region of the right to live in peace," he said.He affirmed that Jordan will continue supporting Lebanon in its efforts to end the aggression and rebuild its national institutions, beginning with the election of a new president. He emphasized that the Kingdom remains committed to providing humanitarian assistance to help Lebanon address the needs of the displaced, as well as supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces.Safadi called for the international community to immediately end the aggression against Lebanon, enforce UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and provide the Lebanese Armed Forces with the necessary resources to fulfill their duties. He further emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to assist Lebanon, stressing the importance of the conference in organizing international support.He concluded by calling for a clear message from the conference, affirming that the world will not tolerate further killing and violations of international law. Israel must not be allowed to remain above the law, or it will continue its killing and violations, eroding any remaining credibility for common human values, he warned.