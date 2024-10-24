Chief Of Staff Attends Nasr 2024 Exercise Closing
Date
10/24/2024 2:05:47 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amiri Land Forces concluded the Nasr 2024 exercise, with the participation of friendly Korean forces, under the patronage of HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and in the presence of HE Chief of Staff of the armed forces Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.
The exercise aimed to raise the level of the Qatari Armed Forces in all specialties, and raise efficiency and combat readiness.
A number of Qatari Armed Forces senior officers attended the closing of the exercise.
MENAFN24102024000067011011ID1108816386
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.