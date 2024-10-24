Chief Of Staff Attends Nasr 2024 Exercise Closing

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amiri Land Forces concluded the Nasr 2024 exercise, with the participation of friendly Korean forces, under the patronage of HE Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and in the presence of HE Chief of Staff of the Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.

The exercise aimed to raise the level of the Qatari Armed Forces in all specialties, and raise efficiency and combat readiness.

A number of Qatari Armed Forces senior officers attended the closing of the exercise.

