Dr. Mildred Mcclain On Environmental Justice As A Lifetime Commitment

(MENAFN- 3BL) Drawdown Georgia is honored to share a special Georgia Climate Digest interview with environmental justice pioneer Dr. Mildred McClain.

Dr. McClain is the founder and executive director emeritus for the Harambee House/Citizens for Environmental Justice and has spent the five decades of her career working in the fields of education, community empowerment, public health, environmental justice, and youth leadership development.

She recently sat down with Eriqah Vincent to talk about the beginnings of her environmental justice career, the radioactive disaster that led to the founding of Harambee House, current climate resiliency initiatives underway in Savannah, and what is giving her hope around climate.

Watch the recorded video here .