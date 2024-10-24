CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION TO HOST CAF COMMUNITY WEEKEND FUELED BY TOYOTA SUPPORTING ATHLETES WITH PHYSICAL DISABILITIES

San Diego, CA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), a global leader in adaptive sports, is gearing up for its annual CAF Community Weekend fueled by Toyota. The flagship fundraising event, featuring the iconic San Diego Triathlon Challenge , will run from Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3 in Mission Bay. This year's weekend of inclusive sports will showcase an all-new sprint distance triathlon and Metric Century Ride along with CAF's signature events like the Tour de Cove stationary cyclethon presented by EOS Fitness, 5K Walk + Roll presented by Nike, adaptive sports clinics, Toyota Sports Festival and the must-see Jami Marseilles Kid's Run and Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies. Funds raised support CAF's mission to provide opportunities and support for individuals with physical disabilities to pursue active lifestyles through fitness and athletics.

“CAF's Community Weekend is more than just an event; it's a powerful movement that brings people together to champion inclusivity and celebrate athletes with all abilities,” said Bob Babbitt, Co-Founder of CAF.“For more than 30 years, this weekend has been a cornerstone for building a supportive community, breaking down barriers, and creating life-changing opportunities that empower athletes with physical disabilities.”

The annual event showcases the athletic spirit of over 200 athletes with physical disabilities competing side-by-side with 600 plus athletes without physical disabilities. From injured veterans to children born with physical challenges, each year the CAF Community Weekend welcomes athletes of all ages and abilities for a transformative experience that celebrates what is possible.

Friday, November 1

CAF will host an Open Water Swim Clinic at Bonita Cove Beach and an Adaptive Surf Clinic fueled by Your San Diego County Toyota Dealers at Mission Bay Park. Later that evening, CAF will host its annual Celebration of Abilities awards recognizing partners and athletes with physical disabilities from around the country for their trailblazing achievements throughout the year.

Saturday, November 2

On Saturday morning, for the first time ever, CAF is hosting a Metric Century Ride through America's Finest City. In this 62-mile scenic course, fundraisers will ride side-by-side CAF athletes. At the same time, CAF's sports clinics are expected to welcome over 150 adaptive sports participants from across the nation who will receive expert coaching instruction and mentorship. Opportunities for participation include the Össur and CAF Running and Mobility Clinic, Adaptive Surf Clinic fueled by Your San Diego Toyota Dealers, Adaptive Cycling Clinic, and Pool Swim Clinic.

Sunday, November 3

On Sunday, at Bonita Cove in Mission Bay, Paralympians, sports legends, celebrities, professional athletes, supporters and athletes from all over the world will gather for the opening ceremony just before CAF's signature event, the San Diego Triathlon Challenge . This event, which launched CAF more than 30 years ago, is known as“the best day in tri”. The San Diego Triathlon Challenge includes a half-mile calm bay swim, a 12.4-mile scenic bike ride, and a 3.1-mile closed course run through stunning Mission Bay. Other Sunday highlights include the Tour de Cove stationary cyclethon and 5K Walk and Roll and the must-see Kids Run and Roll, for youth with physical disabilities.

As the title sponsor for the weekend, Toyota continues its longstanding commitment to supporting CAF's mission. Toyota's dedication to mobility and innovation aligns perfectly with CAF's vision of empowering athletes with physical disabilities. After reaching their fitness goals, participants can recover, recharge, and relax in the Toyota Athlete Lounge, where they'll have a unique chance to meet Team Toyota Paralympic Athletes who will be actively engaged in the festivities. The CAF Community Weekend also offers various free activities, including the Toyota Sports Festival showcasing wheelchair basketball and pickleball, sitting volleyball, curling, sled hockey, and rock climbing, a vendor and sponsor resource expo, food and beverage options including Jeffs' Beach Burgers post-party bash, volunteer opportunities, cheering throughout the day, and a photo booth to capture each unforgettable moment. The support from Toyota plays a vital role in ensuring that CAF can provide adaptive sports equipment, training, and mentorship programs to individuals around the globe.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE OF EVENTS