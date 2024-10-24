ANY.RUN Introduces Real-Time Threat Intel Tracking To Identify Evolving Cyber Threats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of malware analysis and threat intelligence services, introduced new Notifications feature for its Threat Intelligence (TI) Lookup portal. This enhancement allows users to subscribe to real-time threat intel updates on malware, phishing campaigns, IOCs, TTPs, and other threat data.

What Are Lookup Notifications?

The newly introduced Lookup Notifications provide users with immediate alerts on Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), Indicators of Attack (IOAs), and Indicators of Behavior (IOBs) relevant to their organization. This feature enhances security workflows by delivering up-to-the-minute data on potential threats, empowering organizations to take proactive defensive measures.

Why Lookup Notifications Matter

In the past, users had to manually recheck their queries to see updated results, posing the risk of missing critical information. With Lookup Notifications, users can subscribe to specific questions and receive alerts directly in their dashboard whenever new results are available. New data is highlighted in green, making identifying and acting on fresh information easy.

Key Benefits of TI Lookup Notifications:

- Real-Time Updates: Get instant access to fresh, relevant data on IOCs, IOAs, and IOBs, ensuring you never miss an important update.

- Global Insights: Receive updates based on global analyses from a wide range of cybersecurity experts and organizations, providing broad coverage of emerging threats.

- Enhanced Monitoring: Track suspicious activity by monitoring the evolution of IOCs, IOAs, and IOBs. Quickly validate these findings with TI Lookup.

- Proactive Defense: Strengthen your security posture by adjusting detection rules and enriching threat intelligence with the latest information, helping you stay ahead of evolving risks.

For more information on how to use TI Lookup Notifications, visit ANY's blog .

About ANY

ANY helps more than 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. Our interactive sandbox simplifies malware analysis of threats that target both Windows and Linux systems. Our threat intelligence products, TI Lookup, YARA Search and Feeds, help you find IOCs or files to learn more about the threats and respond to incidents faster.

