Bajaur Operation: Security Forces Eliminate 9 Terrorists, Including Notorious Leader

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) BAJAUR: In a major operation, Pakistan's security forces neutralized nine terrorists, including a highly wanted leader, during an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operation, carried out last night, resulted in the elimination of two bombers and the notorious leader Syed Muhammad, also known as Qureshi Ustad.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched after intelligence reports confirmed the presence of in the area. A fierce exchange of fire ensued, leading to the deaths of nine terrorists. Large quantities of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site.

The ISPR further revealed that the slain terrorists were involved in multiple attacks against security forces and civilians. The operation marks another step in the military's resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Security forces remain committed to eliminating terrorist threats to ensure regional peace and stability.