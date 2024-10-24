Jan Suraaj Candidates File Nominations For Belaganj & Imamganj Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) Jan Suraaj candidates filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Belaganj and Imamganj constituencies in Gaya on Thursday.

Mohammad Amjad is running for the Belaganj seat while Jitendra Paswan is the candidate for Imamganj.

In a show of support, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor and party working president Manoj Bharti joined the candidates, leading a massive march in Gaya.

The march began at the sports complex ground of Gaya College and proceeded to the District Collectorate office, drawing a significant number of supporters.

Before the nomination filing, Prashant Kishor addressed a public gathering, rallying support for the candidates.

Speaking to the media, Prashant Kishor emphasised that the strength of their campaign lies in honesty and integrity rather than the size of the crowd or the number of vehicles.

“The party has been conducting a village-to-village foot campaign for the past two years, and even on the day of the nomination, we chose to walk rather than travel by vehicle to maintain the essence of their grassroots campaign,” Kishor said.

This commitment to connect directly with people has been central to Jan Suraaj's approach in the run-up to the by-elections.

For the first time since the formation of the Jan Suraaj, its candidates filed their nominations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly by-elections, marking a significant milestone for the new political party.

Party chief Prashant Kishor expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“The supporters, workers, and all those who see Jan Suraaj as the future of Bihar are energised by this event.”

Kishor emphasised the widespread discontent in Bihar with the political dominance of both Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD and Nitish Kumar's administration, which he referred to respectively as "Jungle Raj and Jungle Raj of officers".

“For the last 30-35 years, the people of Bihar have been dealing with governance under the two political forces, and now, they are ready for a change. The public has made up its mind to uproot both these parties from power. The by-election results are announced on November 23, and all four of Jan Suraj's candidates will emerge victorious,” Kishor said.

Mohammad Amjad, the party's candidate from Belaganj, has a history in politics, having contested the 2010 elections on a JD-U ticket, receiving 48,441 votes, and also contested the 2005 elections. Known for his social contributions as the former head of Bhaluwa 1 Panchayat, Amjad has built a reputation in his area.

Jitendra Paswan, the candidate from Imamganj, is a doctor who gained recognition for providing low-cost medical services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he offered free medical care in the Sherghati subdivision. A former Mukhiya representative and Panchayat Samiti member, Paswan is committed to serving the public, particularly in the fields of social service and healthcare.