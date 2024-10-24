Paragon Legal Celebrates Third Year Of Career Connect Program With Continued Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Paragon is excited to announce the continuation of its groundbreaking Career Connect Program, now entering its third year. We are proud to continue our collaboration with Santa Clara University School of Law and William & Mary Law School, alongside leading partners, to provide recent law graduates with invaluable in-house legal experience as they embark on their legal career path.

Expanding Partnerships and Continuing Excellence

"Paragon remains proud of our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the legal community." said Trista Engel, CEO of Paragon Legal.

The Career Connect Program, which began in 2022 with UC Law San Francisco, has grown into a nationwide initiative. This year, we are excited to have repeat participation from Santa Clara University School of Law and William & Mary Law School, as well as continued support from esteemed corporate partners.

Paragon's Commitment to DEIB

Participant Experiences and Program Impact

One law school participant Maryam Quasto shared, "The Paragon Career Connect program provided me with the unique opportunity to take a hands-on approach to learning the legal profession, ultimately leading to a full-time position at Dropbox."

Another participant Famy Chavosh noted, "The Paragon Career Connect program transformed my uncertainty into excitement, providing unparalleled support and setting me up for long-term success in my dream role at Affirm."

Looking to the Future

As we embark on the third year of the Career Connect Program, Paragon Legal remains dedicated to bridging the gap between academia and industry. Our innovative on-demand in-house counsel model continues to provide legal professionals with meaningful, impactful work while supporting our clients with flexible, cost-effective talent solutions.

Tracy Scanlan, VP of Client Development and Legal Affairs at Paragon Legal, expressed her enthusiasm for the program's future: "We are excited to see the continued success and growth of our Career Connect Program. Our goal is to keep expanding its reach and impact, fostering an environment where diverse talent can thrive and make a lasting difference in the legal field."

About Paragon Legal

Paragon Legal provides legal departments at leading corporations with high-quality, flexible legal talent to help them meet their changing workload demands. At the same time, Paragon Legal offers talented attorneys and other legal professionals a way to practice law outside the traditional career path, empowering them to achieve both their professional and personal goals.

