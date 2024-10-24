Timberline Expands Operations In Denver, Highlighting Two Years Of Growth As Part Of The Modigent Family

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Timberline Launches New Website, Showcasing Regional Growth and Access to Modigent's National Resources

- John Kuepper, President of TimberlineBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Timberline, a leading provider of commercial and industrial heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/HVACR) services, is expanding its Colorado footprint thanks to the company's growing demand in the Denver market. This move builds on two years of steady growth since joining the Modigent family in 2022, leveraging the advantages of a larger organization's resources and partnerships.Founded in Boulder, Timberline has successfully grown in surrounding markets, including Denver. With increasing demand for services, the company plans to establish a dedicated Denver office to support its expansion and better serve regional clients.The new office, set to open in 2025, will initially support a small team of dedicated technicians, with plans to increase staffing and operations as demand grows in the coming years. Timberline's services include everything from commercial AC repair and commercial heating service to chiller repairing and maintenance, making it a reliable partner for commercial HVAC maintenance and industrial HVAC services.A key driver of this growth is Timberline's collaboration with their sister company ProCraft Mechanical, which is also a Modigent company. Once competitors, the two companies now work together to deliver greater value across the region.“The last two years as part of the Modigent family have been transformative for Timberline,” said John Kuepper, President of Timberline.“With our transition into the Modigent brand complete and the launch of our new website, we're showcasing not only our regional expertise but also the national resources available through Modigent. This positions us for continued growth in Colorado.”The newly launched website highlights Timberline's areas of expertise, core services such as commercial air conditioning repair and industrial HVAC maintenance, and job listings, while also providing direct access to Modigent's broader national network and resources.About Timberline Mechanical:Timberline Mechanical is headquartered at 3195 Sterling Cir, Ste 150, Boulder, CO 80301. As a leading provider of commercial air conditioning service, commercial heating repair, industrial boiler services, and HVAC commercial service, Timberline serves clients throughout Boulder, Denver, and the Colorado Front Range. Timberline's certified professionals are equipped to handle commercial boiler services, industrial HVAC services, and chiller services. To learn more, visit or call 303-258-3589.About Modigent:Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide withnext-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast to coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent's offerings, locations, and career opportunities at .

Ania Kubicki

Angles Communications

+1 480-277-9245

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.