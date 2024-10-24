SBS Announces SFP Digital Audit's Availability On AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SBS (ex-Sopra Software) is pleased to announce that SFP Digital Audit, its advanced solution for digitizing asset audit and related risk management, is now available on the AWS Marketplace . This strategic move enables lenders and institutions to benefit from a fully digital, scalable solution that enhances risk visibility while delivering significant cost savings in compliance and auditing.

SFP Digital Audit transforms the traditional asset management process in the automotive and equipment sectors by digitizing every aspect of the portfolio management process. The app offers unparalleled real-time visibility of assets and risks, enabling organizations to prioritize risk mitigation across any commercial situation, regardless of asset volumes or locations.

Key features of SFP Digital Audit include:

-Advanced risk intelligence tools for comprehensive risk assessment and prioritization

-Multiple digital audit and self-audit methodologies, with seamless interchangeability

-Real-time audit results for instant decision-making and risk management

-Simple, all-inclusive pricing model for predictable budgeting

-Continuous updates, new features, and enhancements available to all users at no additional cost

-Dedicated customer support and ongoing training from SBS's internal team

“This integration with AWS Marketplace provides customers with easy access to SFP Digital Audit's robust capabilities,” said Eric Bierry, CEO of SBS.“By fully digitizing the asset portfolio management process, our solution empowers lenders to mitigate risk without limitations or compromises, ensuring they stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving financial landscape.”

SFP Digital Audit delivers a comprehensive digital self-audit solution, tailored to meet the most demanding compliance requirements. With its user-friendly interface and sophisticated risk management tools, it allows customers to conduct audits efficiently and at scale, providing cost savings and operational efficiency.

Available now on AWS Marketplace, SBS's SFP Digital Audit is set to drive significant advancements in portfolio management and risk assessment for lenders in the automotive and equipment sectors.

For more information, visit:

About SBS

SBS (ex-Sopra Banking Software) is a global financial technology company that's helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia's Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit

For PR inquiries, contact: ...

To learn more about our products and/or book a demo, contact: ...

Anton Golovchenko

SBS

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.