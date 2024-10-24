ATSG Once Again Named A Leader In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Managed Network Services Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognized in the "Leader" quadrant for the third consecutive year.

ATSG, a leading global managed services and solutions company, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Managed Services. The evaluation was based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision among vendors in the Managed Network Services market, leading to its placement in the Leader quadrant for the third consecutive year.

ATSG's MNS differentiators evolved by leveraging the first-hand experience they have gained in the market, and the experience of their leadership and employees gained at industry-leading carriers, technology providers, and network/systems management companies. Their customer focus is vital, including their ability to deliver a tailored service, designed with exceptional experience for the enterprise. Over the past year, ATSG has increased its investment in AI automation and predictive analytics.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of the Gartner recognition of our company" said Edmond Baydian, ATSG's Chief Technology Officer. "We believe this provides validation for our focus, which has been on supporting leading manufacturers with integrated Managed Network Services workflows for diverse network types, such as LAN, Wireless, Datacenter, traditional WAN, SD-WAN, and emerging topologies integrated with SASE implementations."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the third consecutive year," said Walt Walker, SVP, Portfolio and Innovation at ATSG. "We believe this distinction is a testament to the dedication, innovative spirit, and hard work of our entire organization. Our team is relentlessly in pursuit of excellence, and I am proud to work alongside these talented individuals."

ATSG's Managed Network Services offering takes an integrated organizational approach that combines people, processes, and technology into comprehensive service delivery workflows integrated with full stack observability. The company occupies a unique space in the market as a longtime managed service provider with its own internally developed AIOps service assurance platform and global delivery model, providing customers with real-time business impact dashboards, engineering views, and ITSM integrations.

ATSG's strategy for all their MNS offerings is geared toward reducing the complexity of new software-defined structures. These have been challenging for enterprise I&O leaders. To reach this goal, they have increased the capacity of their consultative sales and solutions engineering team, increased their service assurance technology investments, and partnered with additional equipment manufacturers.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Ted Corbett, Bjarne Munch, Lisa Pierce, Danellie Young, Jon Dressel. October 14, 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/ or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading global managed services provider, delivering award-winning digital transformation services to today's dynamic enterprises. ATSG has a robust portfolio of Managed Cloud, Managed Network, Managed Operations, and Managed Security services. Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

