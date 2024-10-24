Fueling Fair Chances: Securus Expands Reentry Tools On Tablets For Digital Equity Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New tools equip incarcerated individuals with job skills, certifications, and employment opportunities,

highlighting the power of to transform reentry and drive positive community impacts

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies (Securus) , an Aventiv Technologies company and the leading

provider of connections between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, is expanding its Justice Sandbox content with two new applications that complement the comprehensive suite of reentry resources available to incarcerated individuals on Securus tablets, better preparing them for their reentry journeys. R3UP and Job1Stop enrich Justice Sandbox's growing ecosystem of reentry resources, expanding access to educational content, employment matching, and wellness support so incarcerated individuals have

more opportunities to personalize their reentry blueprint.

Recognizing that formerly incarcerated individuals often have limited pathways to jobs of the future, R3UP is an all-in-one job and reentry readiness platform focused on the energy, public utilities, and advanced manufacturing sectors.



"Since 2019, R3 Score has helped formerly incarcerated individuals compete for jobs and financial service access upon release by providing a background check that is personalized to the individuals and we are proud to partner with Securus to help those reentering society demonstrate the skills they can offer in the workforce upon release," said Laurin Leonard, Co-Founder and CEO, R3 Score. "For the last year, our team has built unmatched public and private sector partnerships to deliver tools we know people need based on our decades-long track record in this space."

For example, R3UP has a unique partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor's CareerOneStop team, a federal resource that delivers over 200 career readiness videos, national job search capabilities, and access to American Job Centers, giving incarcerated individuals job search assistance upon release. The tool complements R3UP's proprietary course that introduces roles that do not require an advanced degree, including many with starting salaries at $20 per hour.

In addition to R3UP, on October 1, Job1Stop, an app that provides incarcerated individuals access to job searches during incarceration, became the primary employment placement platform on all Securus tablets. Job1Stop includes a database of over 600,000 postings that refresh every 45 days, so individuals returning home have access to roles that are currently open nationwide, alongside a unique matching function that helps users screen roles that fit their capabilities and training. Upon launch, Job1Stop drew over 10 million impressions, and less than one month into its launch, the platform has over 75,000 active users, who are spending more than five minutes per day searching for

an average of six jobs.

"Reentry planning can start the first day an incarcerated individual begins their sentence if individuals have access to technology that allows them to invest time preparing for their future," said Kevin Elder, President, Securus. "Job1Stop connects individuals to roles they feel fit their background while also helping them access aspirational positions so that thousands of fair chance candidates can access a broad range of roles to help close the workforce gap upon release."

Launched in September 2023, Justice Sandbox is a secure technical sandbox environment for justice system-impacted tech entrepreneurs to apply their experiences, from incarceration to reentry, to develop and launch content applications. These applications are made available on Securus' network of 650,000 tablets in correctional facilities nationwide, supercharging support for currently incarcerated individuals as they complete their sentences and prepare to return home.

Securus tablets give incarcerated individuals access to affordable, sustainable connections and free content from education to workforce development, to paid services like phone, e-mail and video messaging, videos, games, music, movies, e-books, and more, ultimately using technology to empower the development of skills and plans that lead to more successful reentry and community outcomes.

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Securus Technologies® (Securus) is an Aventiv Technologies company that serves more than 1,800 public safety, law enforcement, and corrections agencies as well as over 1,000,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. Founded in 1986, Securus offers innovative solutions like phone and video connections and e-messaging, which connect family and friends to their incarcerated loved ones. Their secure monitoring and investigative solutions aid law enforcement and correctional facility staff in their operations and efforts to maintain public safety in communities nationwide. As the pioneers of tablet technology, Securus introduced the first corrections-grade tablet in 2011, revolutionizing how communication, entertainment, reentry, and educational resources are deployed in complex corrections environments, elevating efficiency in operations and stronger reentry outcomes. For more information, please visit or follow us on social media using LinkedIn , YouTube , and Facebook .

About R3 Score Technologies, Inc.

R3 Score Technologies, Inc. is a Baltimore, Maryland-based Software-as-a-Service company founded in 2018. The company's signature product, the Advanced R3 Score Report, is a more contextualized criminal background check report that offers better insights into talent and consumer segmentation for businesses and governments. R3 Score recently expanded its product portfolio with R3Up - an Android app exclusively available on Aventiv Technologies prison tablets nationwide. To learn more about R3 Score, visit www href="" rel="nofollow" R3Scor .

About Job1Stop

Job1Stop is a reentry job navigator tool tailored for individuals with arrest or conviction records and their families that curates job postings from the internet, matching an individual's work experience, education, and certifications with available job opportunities. The app empowers individuals to navigate the job market by elevating positions that match their skills and improve their chance to secure meaningful employment and stronger reentry success.

To learn more, visit .

