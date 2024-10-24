Azerbaijan Streamlines Electronic Registration For Foreign Investors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Legal grounds have been established for the electronic state registration of entities with foreign in Azerbaijan, regardless of whether the founders are foreign individuals or entities.

Samira Musayeva, head of the "Entering into Business" Working Group of the Commission for Business Environment and International Ratings and Deputy Head of the State Tax Service (STS), announced this at a meeting of the Working Group, Azernews report.

She noted that the registration process for foreign legal entities has been fully aligned with that of local entities, eliminating existing differences.

"A number of important reforms have been implemented to enhance the entrepreneurial environment. These reforms have facilitated both the initiation of entrepreneurial activities and effective business management in later stages."

Musayeva added that, based on the World Bank's "Business Ready" report, several changes were made to the state registration of commercial legal entities, as well as civil and labor legislation.