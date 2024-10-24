Azerbaijan Streamlines Electronic Registration For Foreign Investors
Date
10/24/2024 9:10:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Legal grounds have been established for the electronic state
registration of legal entities with foreign investment in
Azerbaijan, regardless of whether the founders are foreign
individuals or entities.
Samira Musayeva, head of the "Entering into Business" Working
Group of the Commission for Business Environment and International
Ratings and Deputy Head of the State Tax Service (STS), announced
this at a meeting of the Working Group, Azernews
report.
She noted that the registration process for foreign legal
entities has been fully aligned with that of local entities,
eliminating existing differences.
"A number of important reforms have been implemented to enhance
the entrepreneurial environment. These reforms have facilitated
both the initiation of entrepreneurial activities and effective
business management in later stages."
Musayeva added that, based on the World Bank's "Business Ready"
report, several changes were made to the state registration of
commercial legal entities, as well as civil and labor
legislation.
