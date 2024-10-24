Palestine Renews Desire To Join BRICS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday called for the implementation of UN Security Council to immediately stop the Israeli aggression against Palestinian people.

Renewing desire to join BRICS (initially Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Abbas; in a speech before the bloc's summit held in the Russian city of Kazan, called for enhancing partnership, dialogue and engagement in activities with BRICS members, stressing the State of Palestine's full readiness to commit to the purposes, practices and activities of this group, in order to achieve its goals.

Abbas thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invitation to participate in the work of this "important" group, which is being held to strengthen relations among BRICS countries and the Global South, providing an opportunity to expand and strengthen dialogue and partnership in the fields of development, innovation, energy, culture, international security and peace, and to give a constructive impetus to resolving current regional and international issues, most notably the Palestinian issue.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization that also comprises Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Originally identified to highlight investment opportunities, the group evolved into a geopolitical bloc, with their governments meeting annually at formal summits and coordinating multilateral policies since 2009. (end)

