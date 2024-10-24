Gulf countries request from US to stop Israel

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, several Persian Gulf nations have urged the United States to intervene and restrain Israel from launching on Iranian oil facilities. These Gulf states, concerned about the potential repercussions for their own oil production and global markets, have communicated their fears that Iran could retaliate against them if such strikes occur.



The situation intensified after Iran launched a missile barrage at Israel on October 1, which it characterized as a response to the killings of leaders from Hamas and Hezbollah. In reaction, Israel has promised a "strong response," with cooperation from the US.



Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have reportedly conveyed to Washington their firm stance against allowing Israeli jets to use their airspace for any military operations targeting Iran. This information comes from three sources close to the governments involved. According to Ali Shihabi, a Saudi analyst aligned with the royal court, Iranian officials have made it clear that permitting Israeli access to Gulf airspace would be perceived as an act of war.



In an effort to gauge the seriousness of the situation, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the potential for an Israeli strike with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, as confirmed by officials from both sides. Iranian representatives have warned Riyadh that if they assist Israel, the safety of Saudi oil facilities cannot be guaranteed.



Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE, are keen to de-escalate tensions. One Gulf source expressed grave concerns about the prospect of a "missile war" if Israel targets Iranian oil installations. Another source suggested that the US would likely work to prevent the conflict from escalating, particularly given the potential impact on Vice President Kamala Harris’s political future ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.



The current geopolitical climate underscores the fragile balance of power in the region and the interconnected nature of global energy markets, as Gulf states navigate their relationships with both the US and Iran.

