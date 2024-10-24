Merchize Expands Global Print-On-Demand Services With New Fulfillment Centers And Enhanced E-Commerce Integrations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merchize, a leader in the print-on-demand since its inception in 2019, has announced the expansion of its global operations with the opening of new fulfillment centers and the enhancement of integrations. This strategic expansion enables Merchize to support a broader range of sellers worldwide, reflecting its commitment to facilitating global commerce.







Modern machines and skilled workers at Merchize's factory

A Global Solution for E-commerce Sellers

Merchize enables sellers to create and ship custom products to customers, without upfront costs or inventory management. The fulfillment process is made easy with Merchize's seamless integration to leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, and TikTok Shop, streamlining order management for sellers looking to expand their online presence.

With a 53,800-sq/ft manufacturing facility in Hanoi, Vietnam, Merchize is able to reach the full capacity of around 100,000 orders per day. A strong production profile allows sellers to fully max out their business potential, and eliminate production delays even during the peak sales season.

Advancements and Advantages in the Print-on-Demand Space

Merchize continues to innovate and support sellers with a range of competitive advantages:



Constant research and development of trending products to help merchants stay ahead of the curve.

An extensive catalog of over 400 customizable products at competitive base costs, driving higher profit margins for merchants.

A focus on quality control with automation-heavy manufacturing and multiple checkpoints helps avoid mistakes like misprints, malfunctioning products, or poor packaging and ensures high and consistent quality.

A regularly updated order management platform simplifies order processing and fulfillment.

Optimization of shipping solutions through a network of global fulfillment centers and diverse shipping lines, helps sellers deliver products in a timely and cost-efficiently manner. Efficient 24/7 customer support ensures timely resolution of any seller inquiries, minimizing disruption during the fulfillment process.

Efficient Integration and Streamlined Processes

The process of setting up and running a print-on-demand business with Merchize is straightforward:

: Sellers start by creating an account on the Merchize Seller platform.: Merchize's platform connects seamlessly with major e-commerce sites, enabling the synchronization of products and orders.Merchants choose from a wide variety of customizable print-on-demand products designed for various market niches.: Using Merchize's built-in mockup generator, sellers can visualize and finalize their product designs.: Listing designs across online stores will enhance the merchant's product visibility.: When orders arrive, Merchize will process production and handle printing, packaging, and shipping.

Supporting E-commerce Growth through Specialized Services

In addition to its core services, Merchize offers tailored solutions to leverage merchant's print on demand business:



Branding Support : Merchize provides branding options, including custom labels and packaging solutions, helping sellers reinforce their brand identity. With various brand options, from sew-in labels, and hang tags, to zipper bags, and packaging bags, sellers have all the necessary tools to establish strong, premium branding.

Amazon FBA Assistance : The platform supports merchants in Amazon's marketplace with manufacturing, FBA preparation, and freight forwarding. Merchize Storefront : Sellers can build their own online stores using Merchize's user-friendly platform, providing seamless business operation and comprehensive marketing solutions, and seamless business operations to grow their online presence.



Through the years, Merchize has solidified its standing as a reliable partner in the print-on-demand industry by offering efficient comprehensive business solutions and outstanding products for print-on-demand merchants and empowering them to thrive in the highly challenging and competitive marketplace.

