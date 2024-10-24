Announcement Of Annual General Meeting Of The Shareholders (“AGM”)

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company announces that the Annual General Meeting of the (“AGM”) will be held at 10:30am on 14 November 2024 at its registered office First Floor, 10 Lefevre Street, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2PE. A copy of the Notice of the AGM, Form of Proxy and Statements are available on the Company's website.

