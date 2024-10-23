Cyclone Dana: Flight Operations Suspended, Several Trains Cancelled IMD Issues Red Alert 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cyclone Dana update: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has transformed into a cyclonic storm named Dana and is heading towards the Odisha-Bengal coast. The storm is expected to make a landfall between Bhitarkanika park and Dhamra on October 25, Friday.

Cyclone Dana Live Updates Here are 10 points to know

1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in Odisha and Bengal on October 24 and 25. As per IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rains in few places with extremely heavy rains at isolated places over Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, Khorda and Puri districts of Odisha on October 24 and 25.





2. The Kolkata international airport is set to suspend all flight operations for about 15 hours starting from 6:00 pm today till 9:00 am on Friday. In addition to this, Bhubaneshwar airport will also shut flight operations for 16 hours starting 5:00 pm today till 9:00 am on October 25.





3. Several trains have been disrupted due to cyclone warnings. The Eastern Railway has cancelled 190 local trains in West Bengal, impacting commuters in the Sealdah division from 8:00 pm on October 24 to 10:00 am on October 25. The South Eastern Railway has cancelled over 150 express and passenger trains in Odisha from October 23 to 25. The East Coast Railway has also cancelled 198 trains originating from or passing through Odisha. Furthermore, 14 long-distance trains in the South East Central Railway zone have been affected as well.

4. As per the latest IMD update, The cyclonic storm“DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over Eastcentral & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 23rd October, near latitude 17.9° N and longitude 88.5°E, about 330 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 360 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 420 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal). It added that it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

5. The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023-24, scheduled for October 27 has also been postponed. In a statement, The Odisha Public Service Commission said, "The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination - 2023-24, scheduled for October 27, has been postponed in view of the impending Cyclonic Storm Dana. The new exam date will be notified after seven days."

6. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Odisha and West Bengal are on standby. Rescue and relief units from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are also on high alert to respond to any emergencies.

7. Ferry services in the Sunderbans area spread over North and South 24 Parganas districts and also across River Hooghly in Kolkata and adjoining areas will remain cancelled in view of the impending inclement weather.

8. Over 10 lakh people are set to be evacuated by 11 am today. are scheduled for evacuation by 11 am today. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reported that over 30 percent of the planned evacuation has been completed by Wednesday evening.“Three districts are likely to be severely affected. Steps are being taken to evacuate people from danger zones...So far, 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated...the remaining will be taken to safety by 11 am on Thursday," the chief minister as quoted by PTI.

9. In West Bengal, Raj Bhavan has also opened a 24x7 control room with phone numbers: 033-22001641; email: ....

10. Meanwhile, Cyclone Dana was named by Qatar according to the tropical cyclone naming system formulated by the WMO, reported the Indian Express. The word Dana means 'generosity' in Arabic and was chosen by Qatar. The names are suggested for cyclonic storms based on the region's standard convention of naming tropical cyclones.

(With inputs from agencies)



