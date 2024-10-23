Army Welfare Educational Society Not 'State': HC

Dismissing a petition filed by four teachers whose services were terminated by the Society in April this year, a Bench of Justice Waseem Sadiq Nargal said that the grievances related to personal wrongs or violations of private contracts, without any public aspect, cannot be addressed through a writ petition under Article 226.

“Even if one posits that an educational institution fulfils a public obligation, the action in question must have a direct connection to the execution of that obligation. This action must pertain to public law, allowing the aggrieved party to apply exceptional writ authority under Article 226 for a prerogative writ,” the court said, adding,“Grievances related to personal wrongs or violations of private contracts, without any public aspect, cannot be addressed through a writ petition under Article 226.”

Judicial intervention in these instances has occurred solely when the service conditions were regulated by statutory regulations, when the employer was classified as the“State” under the expansive interpretation of Article 12, or when the activity in question demonstrated a public law element, the court said.

“The instant case involves a private contract between the Army Welfare Education Society and the teachers, which cannot be enforced via a writ petition under any circumstances,” the court said and dismissed the plea.

The Court however acknowledged that there were no detrimental factors against the teachers that might justify their termination.“Therefore, the petitioners are permitted to seek redressal of their grievances before appropriate forum,” the court added.

