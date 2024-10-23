Russians Target Energy Facility In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces struck an facility in Sumy region, causing power outages for over 21,000 consumers.

This was reported by the energy company Sumyoblenergo on , according to Ukrinform.

"Russia continues its energy terror against Sumy region. Today, the enemy targeted an energy facility in Bilopillia district, resulting in the disconnection of over 21,000 consumers," the statement reads.

Energy workers were able to reconnect the affected consumers through backup lines. As of noon on October 23, more than 8,000 consumers in Sumy region remained without electricity due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Inofat

The areas most affected by shelling include Sumy district, as well as the communities of Hlukhiv, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Putyvl, Velyka Pysarivka, and Konotop.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on October 23, a total of 543 settlements across Ukraine remained without power due to hostilities and technical disruptions.