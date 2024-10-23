Kuwait Attaches Special Attention To Radiation That Serves Humans - Diplomat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait said Wednesday it attached special attention to use of radioactive materials that serve mankind for the objective of peace and development.

Abdullah Al-Obaid, Attache at Kuwait Mission to the UN, said destructive impacts of high radiation levels "compels us to find serious solutions" to prevent whatever harmed mankind and environment with harmful radiation.

Speaking before the Fourth Committee, meeting to discuss impacts of radiation, said radiation should be used for the benefit of human race and to take into consideration long-term consequences of radiation.

He urged member countries to facilitate scientific mandate of the committee by supplying its members with all information related to radiation.

Al-Obaid said a delegation from Kuwait Cancer Center reached an initial agreement recently to be a regional center for cancer treatment, part of an initiative launched by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Kuwait, he added, has been contributing to IAEA's program to develop its laboratories, peaceful use of nuclear power and the establishment of the nuclear fuel bank.

Kuwait, he went on, hosts three IAEA centers in fields of medicine, marine environment and radiation prevention.

Al-Obaid said the State of Kuwait was keen submitting national reports for the parties of the nuclear safety agreement.

Kuwait supports all projects and scientific research aimed at minimizing radiation effects on humans and environment. (end)

