Apex Property Services Celebrates One Year Of Serving Northeast Ohio

Jonathan Freeman, Owner of Apex Property Services

Apex Property Services celebrates 1 year, offering window washing, gutter cleaning, and pressure washing to Akron, Canton, and surrounding areas.

HARTVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Property Services is proud to announce the celebration of its first year in business, providing top-tier exterior maintenance solutions to the communities of Akron, Canton, Green, North Canton, and Hartville, Ohio. Specializing in window washing, gutter cleaning, gutter guard installation , and pressure washing, Apex Property Services has quickly become a trusted name in the region.Since its founding, Apex Property Services has been dedicated to delivering quality service with a focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. From residential homes to commercial properties, the company has earned a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and exceptional results.“Reaching this milestone of one year in business is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us and the hard work of our team,” said Jonathan Freeman, founder of Apex Property Services.“We're excited to continue serving our community and helping property owners keep their homes and businesses looking their best.”Apex Property Services offers a range of services designed to meet the needs of local homeowners and businesses:Window Washing: Enhance the look of any property with spotless, streak-free windows.Gutter Cleaning: Protect homes from water damage with thorough gutter cleaning services.Gutter Guard Installation: Minimize gutter maintenance and prevent blockages with high-quality gutter guards.Pressure Washing: Restore driveways, sidewalks, and other surfaces with powerful pressure washing.As they celebrate their first anniversary, Apex Property Services looks forward to continued growth and expanding their service offerings to meet the evolving needs of the community.For more information, or to schedule a service, visit or call 330-312-3729.

Jonathan Freeman

Apex Property Services OH

+1 330-312-3729

email us here

