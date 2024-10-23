Disability Rights Advocate And Attorney Toby Cole Emphasizes Texas Voter Rights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Texas voters with special needs and limited

English proficiency have the right to vote with an assistor of their choice

With early starting this week, Houston disability rights advocate and attorney Tobias "Toby" Cole is raising awareness about voting rights for Texans who need assistance to cast their ballot. Cole, a quadriplegic and reliant on help to vote, testified to help overturn limited assistance rules in Texas' 2021 election law changes. Thanks to a recent district court ruling addressing Senate Bill 1, Cole and others with special needs or limited English proficiency can exercise their right to vote using an assistant of their choosing without fear of criminal prosecution in Texas.

A hired assistant, family member, friend or neighbor can help Texas voters with special needs cast a ballot in-person or by mail. The assistant must read the entire ballot-unless the voter requests otherwise-and mark it as instructed.

"People with disabilities should not have to give up anything in life, including the right to vote," says Cole. "Many of us fought alongside the Texas Civil Rights Project and ACLU of Texas for this right, and now we are working hard to spread the word across the Lone Star state."

Cole also points out that voters do not need to provide proof of a disability to receive special assistance at the polls.

"Elections are the backbone of our community, so its crucial to understand your rights before casting your ballot," adds Cole. "No matter who you vote for, assistance accessibility makes a big difference for so many Texans like me and those who are still learning English."

A more detailed breakdown of available services and accessibility for voters with special needs can be found on the Texas Secretary of State website here .

About Cole Law Firm

Cole Law Firm (colelawtx) is dedicated to making a difference for individuals injured in a wide range of catastrophic spinal cord injuries and other serious, life-altering injuries. Founded by C5 quadriplegic attorney Tobias "Toby" Cole, the Houston-based firm provides a unique understanding of catastrophic injury survivors across the United States. The Cole Law Firm and its team of lawyers are also devoted to advocacy efforts that empower spinal cord and pressure injury survivors and their families. Additionally, the firm has been instrumental in making ride-share ordinances and voter rights laws more accessible for the disabled community.

