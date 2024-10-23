MEDIA ALERT: Seniors And Their Families Hold Event On Oct. 24 To Protest Imminent Closing Of Harborside Retirement Community

PORT WASHINGTON, New York, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Seniors living at The Harborside retirement community in Washington and their families are holding an event on Thursday to protest the imminent closing of the facility, due to the decision by New York Department of Health regulators to reject a court-approved purchase of the Harborside out of bankruptcy. Closing of The Harborside will result in eviction of 181 senior citizens from their homes and loss of many residents' life savings. Family members fear for the health and well-being of loved ones as heat and other essential services at the facility are beginning to fail. Appeals to Department of Health officials to reconsider their decision and for Governor Hochul to intervene have met with no response.