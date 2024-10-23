(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the“Company” or“Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM) , a generative AI-driven solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry. Recently, a delegation led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Haogang Yang engaged with local enterprises and leaders, conducting an in-depth exploration of Lianyungang's digital economy, artificial intelligence, and cultural tourism resources. The visit resulted in the signing of a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the“Agreement”) with Lianyungang's Haizhou High-Tech District, a district focused on supporting the broader digital economy and industries within.

This visit is a follow-up to a previous meeting where Lianyungang's Mayor Xing Zhengjun and his delegation visited Global Mofy's Beijing headquarters for initial discussions. Before signing of the Agreement, the delegation toured key innovation hubs and culturally significant sites, including the renowned Kongwang Mountain, the Wukong AI Computing Center, and the Garden Expo Park. These visits underscored Lianyungang's strengths in both AI infrastructure and cultural tourism development. The tour highlighted the potential for collaboration between Global Mofy and the local government, with a particular focus on leveraging AI to drive regional industrial growth and support the digital transformation of renowned tourist destinations.

Under the Agreement, both parties will collaborate on generative AI technology, digital cultural tourism, enterprise digital transformations, and talent cultivation. Additionally, the development of cultural IP projects, such as Huaguo Mountain , famously known as the origin of "Sun Wukong" , aims to elevate the global profile of Lianyungang's cultural heritage through digital platforms and engage and attract visitors in unprecedented ways.

“During our visit to Lianyungang, we were truly inspired by the city's seamless blend of advanced AI technology, infrastructure, and cultural heritage. Visiting key sites like the Wukong AI Computing Center, which has already achieved 4,096P of operational computing power, provided valuable insights into the potential for AI applications in various industries. The experiences we gained have reinforced our belief in the mutual benefits that will arise from this partnership. Building on the foundation of the signed agreement, we look forward to working closely with Lianyungang to realize the full potential of this collaboration, driving innovation and cultural enhancement in ways that will bring long-term value for both sides,” said Mr. Haogang Yang, CEO of Global Mofy.

