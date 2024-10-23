(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Mappable launches Isochrone API to streamline last-mile delivery in the GCC



Dubai, UAE — October 23, 2024: Mappable, a global provider of highly customizable and locally relevant geospatial and mapping solutions, announces the release of a new product — the Isochrone API, now available to all clients in the GCC region.



The Isochrone API identifies accessible areas from a specific location — such as a warehouse or point of sale — within a set timeframe. It takes into account factors like road conditions, traffic, and weather forecasts across various transportation modes, including car, public transport, walking, biking, or scootering, to provide accurate and dynamic results. This solution is highly adaptable, making it suitable for both real-time route planning and advanced route preparations.



With the last-mile delivery market in the MEA region expected to reach a projected revenue of US$2.44 billion by 2030, the Isochrone API serves as a powerful tool for various industries that have in-house last-mile delivery or use third party logistics operators. For last-mile delivery services, restaurants, and aggregators, it helps determine delivery zones based on the time needed to fulfill customer orders. In the quick-commerce sector, it enables companies to define from which branches or dark stores the couriers can reach the desired location fastest, which ultimately optimizes their work and reduces customer wait times. Additionally, Isochrone API’s versatility allows businesses in other sectors to incorporate tailored features that cater to their specific industry demands. For example, car manufacturers can leverage Isochrone API to assist electric vehicle drivers in locating charging stations they can reach within a designated timeframe.



“At Mappable, we are committed to fostering growth in the GCC business sector by delivering innovative geospatial solutions tailored to the unique demands of our local clients, thereby enhancing their operational efficiency. We specialize in developing highly customizable mapping solutions that effectively address specific market challenges. The Isochrone API, for instance, serves as a valuable tool for streamlining last-mile delivery and elevating customer service standards in the region. Our ongoing product development and the launch of new solutions align with our broader strategy to deliver tailored, innovative mapping solutions and support digital transformation across the GCC and beyond,” stated Sabina Mirza-Akhmedova, Chief Executive Officer at Mappable.



In addition to the Isochrone API, Mappable offers a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to multiple business needs:

● Interactive, data-rich maps for clients’ websites, apps, or CRM.

● AI-powered geocoding and easy search by address, coordinates, and other parameters.

● Navigation and route planning tools to help drivers, couriers, and other professionals efficiently move around.



All Mappable solutions provide extensive customization opportunities, and a wide range of licensing choices. The company has also launched an online self-service desk, which gives easy and fast access to its APIs — for trial or license purchase. More information can be found at mappable.world.













MENAFN23102024004265013835ID1108811185