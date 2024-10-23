Zendure Marks World Energy Day 2024 With Commitment To A Sustainable Energy Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Day,

Zendure , a fast-growing energy tech company, reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and energy independence. As energy costs rise and environmental concerns escalate, Zendure's innovative energy storage solutions are making a significant impact

across the world.

World Energy Day, observed annually on October 22, promotes awareness of the importance of energy and responsible consumption. Established during the 2012 World Energy Forum, it highlights the need for solutions that support environmental and economic sustainability, values at the heart of Zendure's mission.

SuperBase V: A Game-Changer for Energy Independence

Zendure's SuperBase V , with its semi-solid state battery and zero downtime online UPS, offers up to 64kWh expandable capacity and dual 120V/240V voltage. Versatile for homes, RVs, and EV charging, it integrates seamlessly with solar energy and optimizes Time-of-Use (TOU) rates, helping users reduce energy costs by charging during off-peak hours and discharging during peak times.

Zendure's Hyper 2000

is the first energy solution featuring multi-set coordination, bidirectional AC-coupled charging, and a modular, stackable design. It works with all commercially available balcony power plants and rooftop PV systems and can both feed energy into the grid and draw power from the grid. Integrated with Nord Pool and Rabot Charge, the Hyper 2000 uses dynamic tariffs and intelligent automation to optimize electricity consumption, reduce energy bills, and lower peak-time demand, easing the strain on grid infrastructure while supporting environmental sustainability.

Committed to Sustainable Energy



World Energy Day underscores the urgency of transitioning to sustainable energy, and Zendure is at the forefront of this movement. By delivering innovative storage solutions, Zendure empowers customers to reduce their carbon footprint and cut energy costs, paving the way for a cleaner and more resilient future.

"Our mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech", said Bryan Liu, CEO of Zendure. "World Energy Day reminds us of the pivotal role we play in shaping a sustainable energy future."

About Zendure



Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centers of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology.

