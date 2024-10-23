Daisy Launches AI-Powered Carbon Curve: Helping Over 500,000 New Yorkers Comply With Local Law 97

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carbon Curve shows a building's projected 2030 emissions and fines

Carbon Curve demystifies NYC's LL97 for 50,000+ condo and co-op buildings, generating instant emissions insights to avoid millions in fines by 2030.

- Yotam Cohen, Daisy Co-Founder and CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daisy, the tech-driven condo and co-op management company in New York City, today introduced Carbon Curve, an interactive online tool designed to simplify Local Law 97 (LL97) compliance for condo and co-op board members and unit owners across the city.Over 50,000 residential buildings are affected by LL97, many owners face uncertainty about their compliance status. According to recent studies, buildings in New York City could face over $300 million in annual fines starting in 2030 if they fail to meet LL97 emissions standards. This sweeping legislation is justified, as buildings contribute to roughly 68% of the city's emissions.Carbon Curve is a user-friendly tool that calculates emissions projections for 2030, when the next set of LL97 limits take effect. With just a building address, the tool generates a graph that charts the emissions projection alongside the limits and calculates potential non-compliance fees."We recognized the need for more accessible tools to help boards and owners navigate the complexities of LL97 compliance," said Yotam Cohen, Co-founder & CEO at Daisy. "Carbon Curve provides decision-makers with clear, actionable insights, supporting their efforts towards more efficient buildings and a more sustainable New York City."With uncertainty surrounding the evolving Local Law 97, many New Yorkers are stressed about how to begin to tackle making their buildings compliant. Recognizing this widespread concern, Daisy has made CarbonCurve available to all NYC condo and co-op unit owners and board members. This tool has the potential to simplify compliance for thousands of buildings across the city. This open-access approach extends Daisy's commitment to innovation beyond its 150 building portfolio, aiming to drive widespread understanding and adoption of sustainable practices across the city.“We're proud that New York City is leading the charge in helping our planet. We share the city's goal of making buildings healthier and more sustainable," said Cohen. "Carbon Curve turns data into action, helping boards and owners understand their emissions and make informed decisions. It's not just about LL97 compliance – it's about saving money for thousands of New Yorkers and creating a better, greener New York for all of us.“To see Carbon Curve in action visit joindaisyAbout Daisy: Founded in 2020, Daisy is a New York City-based, tech-driven property management company. Managing over 150 condo and co-op buildings, Daisy's mission is to improve the way people live by transforming the way buildings run. The company combines innovative technology with a dedicated team to run buildings better, help boards govern easily and neighbors live better. Learn more at joindaisy

