(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3189993 KUWAIT -- Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Al-Loughan says it is essential to ensure balance between security and reduction of climate change fallout.

3189985 RIYADH -- Saudi of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman states that global cooperation is a key factor in solving energy issues, emphasizing the significant efforts made by the country to reduce emission.

3190014 MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir says his country is seeking to strengthen the role of BRICS group in global energy dialogue.

3190007 GENEVA -- The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners state that they have been compelled to postpone the third phase of the polio vaccination campaign, which was set to begin today due to intense bombardment by occupation forces and recent mass displacement orders. (end)

