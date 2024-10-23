Sybiha Explains Why He Comes To Turkey In One Of First Visits

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For Ukraine, Turkey is an extremely important nation for deepening the strategic partnership, implementing the policy of good neighborliness in the Black Sea region.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with Ukrinform, completing his trip.

"This is an extremely important visit. There is a vision of President Zelensky regarding the implementation of the policy of good neighborliness along our perimeter. The Black Sea region is critical to us. For us, Turkey is an extremely important country for deepening our strategic partnership. Therefore, one of my first international visits as minister of a country at war is to Turkey," said Sybiha.

The top diplomat emphasized that during the visit, he held talks with Turkey's top leadership.

"I was received by the President of Turkey, Erdogan. I had the opportunity to personally convey the signals and visions that I received from President Zelensky. I briefed him on battlefield developments and the needs to strengthen our defense capabilities. I provided additional information regarding President Zelensky's Victory Plan," Sybiha said.

The minister is convinced that during his visit and a series of negotiations, Turkish partners learned even more about the vision and understanding of a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace for Ukraine.

"I had the opportunity to exchange views with my vis-à-vis, Minister Hakan Fidan, both regarding the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula, pacing up the process of holding the second Peace Summit, setting up relevant events dedicated to each point of the Peace Formula. And we have practically completed all the events dedicated to each point of the Peace Formula, which accelerates the way to holding the second Peace Summit," said Sybiha.

During the visit of Ukraine's diplomacy chief to Turkey, he met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Defense Yasar Güler, Minister of Trade Omer Bolat, Minister of Science and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, head of the Defense Industry Secretariat Haluk Görgun, chief adviser to the president Akif Çagatay Kılıç, head of Turkish intelligence Ibrahim Kalin, chiefs of the Baykar company, Haluk and Selcuk Bayraktars, and other high-ranking officials.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, paid a visit to Turkey on October 20-22.