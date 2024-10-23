Modi plans on going to BRICS summit in Russia

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Narendra Modi is set to attend the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, as confirmed by the Foreign in New Delhi on Friday. During his visit, Modi is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with leaders from other BRICS member states, as well as invited heads of state, focusing on various critical global issues.



The summit, hosted by Russia as the current chair of BRICS, carries the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security." It aims to provide a significant platform for leaders to evaluate the progress of initiatives previously launched by the bloc and to explore new avenues for collaboration. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the summit will be instrumental in assessing ongoing projects and identifying future areas of partnership.



This marks Modi's second visit to Russia in 2023. Notably, he declined an invitation from Pakistan to participate in this month's Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, opting instead to send a delegation led by Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Modi's last visit to Russia was in July, shortly after his reelection for a third term, and it occurred amid heightened scrutiny from Western nations concerned about India's ties with Russia, particularly in light of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.



During that July visit, Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite criticisms, including from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed disappointment at the meeting. India has maintained its stance of not participating in sanctions against Russia, and the two nations have signed several key agreements aimed at boosting bilateral trade, with a target of reaching $100 billion by 2030.



As the BRICS summit approaches, the international community will be keenly observing India's role within the bloc and its broader geopolitical implications.

