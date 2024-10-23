Jones Soda's 2024 Advent Calendar Features 24 Days Of Sodas, Swag & More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Package Includes Jones Classic Beverages Plus New Pop Jones, Fiesta Jones and Jones' First Cola

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the countdown to Christmas fast approaching, Jones Soda (CSE: JSDA,

OTCQB: JSDA ) is releasing a 2024 Advent Calendar offering only-from-Jones goodies – including a selection of brand new beverages that extend the company's legendary flavor expertise into categories beyond its craft soda legacy.

Every day for 24 days, this year's Jones Advent Calendar package will yield treats ranging from full-sized Jones liquid refreshments to Jones-branded shirts, beanies and other merch. The list includes Jones classic and specialty craft soda flavors – some of them in holiday character bottles – plus new products like Jones Craft Cola and Zero Cola (elevating cola taste to a new level), Jones+ (fan-favorite flavors with added caffeine), Pop Jones (an all-natural prebiotic beverage) and Fiesta Jones (Latin-inspired, low-sugar flavors with just 80 calories).

The calendar design adds to the fun, with Jones' whimsical holiday characters recreating iconic holiday moments like the classic scene from A Christmas Story where one of the stars gets his tongue stuck to frozen flagpole.

"Whether you're a longtime Jones fan or newer to the party, our Advent Calendar is not only a great buildup to the holiday but also an opportunity to be among the first to sample some of our newest beverages," said Marjorie Walker, Jones' Ecommerce and DTC Manager. "With new flavors like our Pop Jones Strawberry Passionfruit and Fiesta Jones Coconut Lime, you're likely to find new favorites simply by popping open a calendar door."



The Jones Soda 2024 Advent Calendar is available for preorder immediately at . Orders will begin shipping on

November 1.



