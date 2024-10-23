India ousts half dozen Canadian diplomats

(MENAFN) In a significant move, India has expelled six Canadian diplomats, including High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler, as announced by the of External Affairs in New Delhi on Monday. These diplomats have been ordered to leave India by Saturday. This announcement follows a series of escalating tensions between the two nations, which have been exacerbated by allegations made by the Canadian linking Indian officials to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in a Vancouver suburb last year.



The expulsion comes just hours after India summoned the Canadian envoy, indicating its own decision to withdraw its high commissioner and other diplomats from Canada. New Delhi responded to a diplomatic communication from Ottawa, received on Sunday, that suggested Indian officials, including the high commissioner, were “persons of interest” in the ongoing investigation into Nijjar's assassination. In its statement, India characterized Canada's allegations as “preposterous imputations,” asserting that they are part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “political agenda” focused on "vote bank politics."



Compounding the diplomatic spat, reports from sources including Reuters, Canadian broadcaster CBC, and the Washington Post indicated that Canada has also expelled six Indian diplomats. This move came just hours after Canadian police claimed that Indian officials were involved in a government “campaign of violence” targeting members of the South Asian community in Canada.



During a press conference, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Michael Duheme stated that investigations revealed that “Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada leverage their position to engage in clandestine activities.” These activities allegedly include collecting information for the Indian government, either directly or through agents. According to the Canadian police, this intelligence was reportedly used to target individuals within the South Asian community, particularly those associated with the Khalistan movement.



The ongoing tensions highlight the complexities of international relations between India and Canada, particularly regarding issues related to the Sikh diaspora and separatist sentiments. As both countries navigate these diplomatic challenges, the situation remains tense, with potential implications for future relations and cooperation.

