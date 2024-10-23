Jerry Whetstone To Lead New Bizavjets“S.W.O.T” Organizational Analysis Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BizAvJetss Founder Eli Stepp (Left) and S.W.O.T. Program Manager Jerry Whetstone (Right)

Whetstone Recently Joined BizAvJets, Inc.

- Jerry WhetstoneLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BizAvJets, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerry Whetstone as the head of its new“S.W.O.T” (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) Organizational Analysis Service. With an impressive 46-year background in sports medicine and extensive experience in business management, Whetstone is poised to bring valuable insights to aviation organizations seeking to enhance their operations.Whetstone's unique perspective combines his deep understanding of organizational processes with a keen awareness of employee perception and retention. His leadership in the S.W.O.T service will focus on evaluating organizational dynamics and providing actionable recommendations for improvement.“Keeping the team on, or in the field, should always be a top priority in any program,” Whetstone stated.“Leaders need to know the game plan to be successful. Our S.W.O.T. program evaluates an organization's strengths and weaknesses while assessing team member perceptions to foster a thriving workplace.”BizAvJets Founder Eli Stepp echoed Whetstone's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of fresh perspectives in organizational assessments.“Our S.W.O.T. service offers essential insights that can lead to significant cost savings and improved team member retention. An objective opinion can illuminate opportunities that may not be visible from within.”BizAvJets is excited to create a proposal for organizations interested in enhancing their operational efficiency and employee satisfaction through the S.W.O.T. analysis.About Jerry WhetstoneJerry Whetstone has dedicated 46 years to the sports medicine field, working with a range of recreational, interscholastic, intercollegiate, and professional organizations. His extensive public speaking experience has taken him across the nation, where he has engaged with various programs and organizations. Whetstone has served the aviation industry for the past two years on a contract basis as an advisor with BizAvJets, Inc. He can be reached at ....About BizAvJetsBizAvJets, Inc., located in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializes in business aviation advisory services, networking, marketing, and promotion. The firm was founded by Eli Stepp, a veteran of the business aviation industry with 44 years of experience. Eli is also Co-Owner and Co-Publisher of BizAvJets USA Magazine and Veteran Transition Advocate Magazine. For more information, contact Eli Stepp at ....

Elijah Stepp

BizAvJets, Inc.

+1 702-465-2027

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.