عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland Inflation And Economic Growth: IMF's Latest Forecast

Switzerland Inflation And Economic Growth: IMF's Latest Forecast


10/23/2024 4:38:52 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slightly lowered its forecast for Switzerland's economic growth next year. The organisation now anticipates a growth rate of 1.3% in 2025.

This content was published on October 23, 2024 - 09:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de IWF senkt Wachstumsprognose für Schweiz für 2025 leicht Original Read more: IWF senkt Wachstumsprognose für Schweiz für 2025 leich

This comes from the World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday. In March, IMF economists had projected a growth rate of 1.4%.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For 2024, the IMF still expects the Swiss economy to grow by 1.3%, according to the report. Regarding consumer prices, the IMF forecasts inflation to drop from 1.3% this year to 1.0% in 2025.

+ Read more: Swiss jobless rate hits record low

IMF forecasts improved prospects for the global economy

Meanwhile, the IMF's outlook for the global economy is slightly more optimistic, though not overly positive. Growth is expected to be 3.2% both this year and next. The IMF describes the global outlook as“stable, but not overwhelming” and cautions about uncertainties and risks.

MENAFN23102024000210011054ID1108809703


Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search