Switzerland Inflation And Economic Growth: IMF's Latest Forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slightly lowered its forecast for Switzerland's economic growth next year. The organisation now anticipates a growth rate of 1.3% in 2025.

This content was published on October 23, 2024

This comes from the World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday. In March, IMF economists had projected a growth rate of 1.4%.

For 2024, the IMF still expects the Swiss economy to grow by 1.3%, according to the report. Regarding consumer prices, the IMF forecasts inflation to drop from 1.3% this year to 1.0% in 2025.

IMF forecasts improved prospects for the global economy

Meanwhile, the IMF's outlook for the global economy is slightly more optimistic, though not overly positive. Growth is expected to be 3.2% both this year and next. The IMF describes the global outlook as“stable, but not overwhelming” and cautions about uncertainties and risks.